Colonial Downs 2023 racing season kicks off Thursday

Starting July 13, weekend racing will be every Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 1:30...
Starting July 13, weekend racing will be every Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m.(Brian Osborne | The Buzz Creative Group)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Great news for horse racing fans, Colonial Downs’ 2023 racing season officially kicks off this week.

Starting July 13, weekend racing will be every Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m.

Colonial Downs said family activities and entertainment will be offered trackside every Saturday.

“It’s an exciting time for Colonial Downs and New Kent County in 2023,” said Frank Hopf, Senior Director of Racing Operations. “The goal is to provide our guests a terrific experience, and with the return of weekend racing, world-class stakes races and new amenities, we are on the right path this season.”

In November 2022, Colonial Downs Racetrack and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations were sold to Churchill Downs as part of a $2.75 billion deal.

To view this season’s full racing schedule, click here.

