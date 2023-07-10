Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 firefighters injured in crash while responding to call in Louisa County

Virginia State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two Louisa County firefighters are in the hospital after they were involved in an accident while responding to a call Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a Mineral Volunteer Fire Department fire engine.

VSP said the 2002 fire engine ran off the road and hit a tree while responding to a call for service during Sunday’s storms.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Culpeper, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Fredericksburg, was ejected from the engine.

She was taken to UVA University Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

VSP said both were wearing their seatbelts.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

