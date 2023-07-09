Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Heavy rain and severe storms this afternoon

First Alert Weather Day for possible damaging wind gusts and flooding
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Flood Watch is in effect from noon until midnight Sunday. Torrential rain on top of already saturated grounds could cause flash flooding and rapid water level rises on our creeks and streams.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms with damaging winds and very heavy rain (Timing 12 PM - 7 PM). Power outages are possible. Use caution on the roads during heavy rain, find high ground if needed. Highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Sunny. A slight drop in humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday Forecast: Hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms