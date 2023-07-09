Your Money with Carlson Financial
Program helping people test well water

The Virginia Household Water Quality Program is working to make sure the water you’re using at home is safe.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Household Water Quality Program is working to make sure the water you’re using at home is safe.

If you have a well, spring, or cistern, it may be time to check your water and see exactly what you are drinking.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension is holding open registration for its 2nd Chance Water Testing event. The test will show iron, sodium, lead, and many other levels that could possibly be in your water.

“It’s important to check in periodically, we recommend every couple of years at a minimum. But it’s even more important if you have very young children in the house, or elderly folks living in the house that might be a little bit more susceptible to bacteria problems,” Carrie Swanson said.

