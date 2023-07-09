1 Driver, age 24, dead after single-car crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating a single-car crash that led to the death of one driver in Hanover County.

On Saturday, July 8, at 7:30 a.m., officers responded to Piping Tree Ferry Road near Retreat Farm Lane for reports of a single-car crash.

During initial investigations, officers determined that a sedan traveling east on Piping Tree Ferry Road, left the roadway and collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road.

The driver, and sole occupant, 24-year-old Zachary Griffin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine what led to this crash.

