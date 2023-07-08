Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms

Patchy fog this morning, heavy rain likely with any showers or storms this weekend
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Sunday for a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is likely, hail and damaging wind gusts are possible.

Saturday: Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated shower is possible this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms pick up around noon and continue this evening. Heavy rain could cause flooding. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail are possible. Downpours could cause flooding. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A slight drop in humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance for an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

