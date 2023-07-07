Places to beat the heat around RVA this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We’ve felt that heat and humidity sitting over central Virginia, but our intense summers shouldn’t stop you from getting out and exploring.

All around RVA, there are plenty of safe places to beat the heat.

The James River is a hot spot for summer fun, but you should be cautious before getting in. The James River Association and Friends of the James River Park are great resources for checking current river conditions.

If you want to float, paddleboard or kayak down the James, expert-guided tours may be the safest way to do so.

“Typically, with my kids, we don’t let them get in the water. But I also have a five-year-old and a three-year-old, and I feel like you need to be a pretty good swimmer to get in the James,” said Megan Ariail, The West End Mom. “So if we do anything, we look for creeks to play in.”

The West End Mom gave us several safer and low-cost recommendations to take the kids out and play.

“We probably do water play every day if it’s just playing with the hose in our backyard, making sprinklers, filling the baby pool, or enjoying one of the free splash parks around town,” said Ariail.

Henrico has five free spray parks, and Dorey Park’s is brand new.

Others can be found at Dunncroft Castle Point Park, Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, Short Pump Park and Twin Hickory Park and Recreation Center.

Stony Point Fashion Center also has a free splash park.

Richmond has several public pools, including Battery Park, Blackwell, Fairmont, Powhatan and Randolph.

If you want to stay dry and out of the sun, the West End Mom also has plenty of recommendations.

“We really like Glen Allen’s Echo Lake Park. This park has a playground that’s completely shaded in the summer,” said Ariail.

To beat the heat, get out of the house early.

“So we like to do what I call breakfast picnics. We get out of the house, I bring hot tea bagels, and we go to a playground, and we play for a couple hours,” said Ariail. “This is wonderful because the park’s empty. You have it to yourself. Your kids get their energy out, and you don’t have to worry about everyone overheating.”

On our hottest summer days, spending too much time outdoors can be unsafe.

“We pay attention to the weather a lot. We’re watching you guys all the time,” said Ariail. “So if it’s a scorcher and we’re being advised not to go outside, we look for indoor activities and a free one. We absolutely love Regency Square Mall because you can run around and never spend a dime because you can play in their play area.”

We have plenty of museums; The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts offers free indoor concerts, The Children’s Museum and The Science Museum of Virginia, just to name a few.

Wherever you’re headed this summer, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen!

