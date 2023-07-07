NFL player Anthony Harris helping Richmond kids with free football camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond native turned NFL star is back in town supporting his community when it’s needed most.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris put on a free football camp at River City Middle School, the same place where he suited up years ago. Hundreds of kids bared the summer heat for the opportunity to learn from a professional athlete.

“He’s a good role model because he’s nice, and he teached us a lot of things today,” camper Jordan Gaines said.

Gaines says it was weird to see a football player in real life, but Harris was a role model and mentor to him and the other kids at the camp. Harris is teaching kids the fundamentals of football and life.

“It’s about being disciplined, being a good teammate, being a good son, being a good person in the community, we’re just trying to set a good foundation for them,” Harris said.

He says that means creating a safe environment. That’s something that’s especially important as we see more young lives forever changed by gun violence.

Harris acknowledges he is setting an example for the kids, but he says they’re helping him too. He wants to give them opportunities like the ones he received in his life.

“As much as I might inspire them, they inspire me. And with a lot of hard work, getting good grades, staying out of trouble, they can become whatever they want to become,” Harris said.

It’s the third year Harris has hosted the camp, which he makes free. He says he had a similar opportunity with a UVA player helping him as a kid and is just trying to pay it back.

The event was in partnership with The City of Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities and the Anthony Harris Foundation.

“It allows all kids, you know, from all walks to be able to participate. You don’t have to put pressure on parents to have to come up with the money to be able to get them into a good summer activity,” Jonathan Gaines, father of Jordan, said.

Jonathan watched both of his sons in the heat for hours because he wants to see them grow in football and as people.

“Hopefully, one day when they get older, they can do things that’s similar to help,” Jonathan said.

Harris is hosting a school supply drive Saturday, July 8, at noon at Broad Rock Park.

He’s working with. He is partnering with the Rock Project and other foundations in the area for free food, games, and school supplies. Harris says he will continue talking to the youth and the community about improving things for the youth.

The event is first come, first serve, and he expects all supplies to run out. Any kids and families are welcome to attend.

