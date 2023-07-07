GRTC 10-year-plan to improve transit system, routes based on public feedback

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The greater Metro Richmond area is constantly growing, and growth means adapted and updated public transportation.

It’s why the GRTC team is working on a 10-year plan to help determine the system’s other routes.

Public transportation in Richmond is made possible by the GRTC public transit system. Since COVID is not declared a public health emergency, state leaders are urging GRTC leaders to move forward with a plan to improve the transit system for the next decade.

“It’s really exciting. I love public transportation!” said Henry Bendon, the spokesperson for GRTC. “This is truly an opportunity from the state. They’ve given us the grant to pay for it, they’ve asked us to do it, but it’s also great for us so we can figure out who we serve and how we can serve them better.”

Bendon says to serve the public better, the public must give feedback.

A survey on the GRTC website is open until July 14 to share your thoughts on what needs to be done and where routes should be expanded.

“Right now, we’re in the process of redesigning these Pulse stations to extend them,” said Bendon.

GRTC is also hiring more drivers. Bendon told NBC12 that at least 50 additional drivers are needed to get the system back to pre-pandemic status.

“You can’t run a bus if there’s nobody to drive the bus, so that’s why we’re committed to making sure that we are the best place to come work if you are a bus operator,” he said

GRTC will pay you to get your commercial driver’s license if you don’t already have one.

