Friday Forecast: Humid with afternoon and evening storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - July humidity continues with daily afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances through early next week.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Downpours could cause pooling and ponding in the roadways. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms begin mid-morning, wrapping up around sunset. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of an isolated shower or storm late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s (Rain Chance: 20%)

