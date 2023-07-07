Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Humid with afternoon and evening storms

Downpours and flooding possible, storms should wrap up around sunset
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - July humidity continues with daily afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances through early next week.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Downpours could cause pooling and ponding in the roadways. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms begin mid-morning, wrapping up around sunset. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of an isolated shower or storm late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s (Rain Chance: 20%)

