Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Former Chesterfield schools spokesperson Tim Bullis dies

Chesterfield County Public Schools confirmed Thursday that former CCPS spokesperson Tim Bullis has died.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield County Public Schools confirmed Thursday that former CCPS spokesperson Tim Bullis has died.

Bullis worked for the county for almost 16 years. The last 3 years of his time with CCPS were as the director of communications.

In 2021, Bullis took on the role of executive to the president at Randolf-Macon College.

Current CCPS Superintendent Mervin Daugherty released the following statement on Bullis’ death:

“Tim Bullis, our former colleague and beloved friend, will be missed by so many who enjoyed his friendship, sought his counsel and benefited from his kind heart. For many years while Tim was with Chesterfield Schools, he brought joy to thousands of children and teachers each winter when schools had to close due to snow. While that is how many will remember him, that was just a very small part of his role with our school division. Behind the scenes he was a tremendous leader, he strove for excellence in every arena, and he was a helper in the greatest sense of the word. I know the entire community will feel his loss.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says all northbound travel lanes are shut down, and it’s assisting with the road closure...
Tractor-trailer driver charged with reckless driving after deadly Stafford County crash
33-year-old Darrell Morton was found shot and killed at the Crater Square Apartments.
‘I heard a lot of gunshots’: Man found shot to death at Petersburg apartment complex
Multiple agencies found the man's body about 100-150 feet out from the shoreline.
19-year-old Henrico man dies after drowning at James City County beach
VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 South near Belvidere Street.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Richmond causes delays
A Glen Allen High School graduate is proud to be entering the next phase of life, fulfilling a...
‘Mom I did it!’: Henrico man overcomes tragedy, keeps promise to graduate high school

Latest News

Former Chesterfield schools spokesperson Tim Bullis dies
Attorney General Jason Miyares hosts crime prevention forum
Chesterfield Police: Woman dies after getting hit by train
Police say the incident happened at the railroad tracks at West Hundred Road near the Festival...
Chesterfield Police: Woman dies after getting hit by train