Former Chesterfield schools spokesperson Tim Bullis dies

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield County Public Schools confirmed Thursday that former CCPS spokesperson Tim Bullis has died.

Bullis worked for the county for almost 16 years. The last 3 years of his time with CCPS were as the director of communications.

In 2021, Bullis took on the role of executive to the president at Randolf-Macon College.

Current CCPS Superintendent Mervin Daugherty released the following statement on Bullis’ death:

“Tim Bullis, our former colleague and beloved friend, will be missed by so many who enjoyed his friendship, sought his counsel and benefited from his kind heart. For many years while Tim was with Chesterfield Schools, he brought joy to thousands of children and teachers each winter when schools had to close due to snow. While that is how many will remember him, that was just a very small part of his role with our school division. Behind the scenes he was a tremendous leader, he strove for excellence in every arena, and he was a helper in the greatest sense of the word. I know the entire community will feel his loss.”

