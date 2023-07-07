Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Five killed in traffic crashes July 3-4 on Virginia Highways

Preliminary data shows five people died in four traffic crashes on July 3 and 4, 2023, according to Virginia State Police.
VSP GENERIC
VSP GENERIC(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Preliminary data shows five people died in four traffic crashes on July 3 and 4, 2023, according to Virginia State Police.

Of those who died, one was a motorcyclist, two were drivers and two were passengers. The fatal crashes took place in Arlington, Buchanan, Charles City and Craig counties.

During the same two-day period, Virginia troopers arrested 36 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and cited 2,051 speeders and 980 reckless drivers. Troopers issued 254 citations to individuals for failing to buckle up, and another 74 citations for children not being properly secured in a vehicle. Virginia troopers also cited 124 drivers for being in violation of Virginia’s “hands free” law.

State police investigated 377 total traffic crashes across Virginia and assisted 392 disabled/stranded motorists during the July 4 statistical counting period.

During the four-day statistical counting period for July 4, 2022, traffic crashes claimed 10 lives on Virginia’s highways.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident happened at the railroad tracks at West Hundred Road near the Festival...
Police identify woman hit and killed by train in Chesterfield
33-year-old Darrell Morton was found shot and killed at the Crater Square Apartments.
‘I heard a lot of gunshots’: Man found shot to death at Petersburg apartment complex
VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 South near Belvidere Street.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Richmond causes delays
Tim Bullis.
Former Chesterfield schools spokesperson Tim Bullis dies
The USGS confirms a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near Hillsville, Virginia around 5:50 AM...
Thursday morning Earthquake confirmed in Southwest Va.

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
20-year-old found shot to death inside car in Richmond
Police say the incident happened at the railroad tracks at West Hundred Road near the Festival...
Police identify woman hit and killed by train in Chesterfield
The store's nearly 100 employees will be able to transfer to other locations.
Brook Road Neighborhood Market Walmart to close July 28
Brook Road Neighborhood Market Walmart to close July 28