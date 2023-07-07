First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Scattered PM strong storms possible
Best timeframe will be during the afternoon and evening.
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday is now a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for a few strong to severe storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined all of central VA in the slight risk category. That’s all counties highlighted in yellow. A 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat category scale.
Scattered storms look likely to develop in the afternoon and into the evening. Our main concerns are damaging wind and hail.
If you have outdoor plans Sunday, make sure that you not only have a way to get any warnings that may be issued but also have a plan B indoor option to head indoors if need be.
We will keep you updated with the latest.
