Chesterfield Police: Woman dies after getting hit by train

Police say the incident happened at the railroad tracks at West Hundred Road near the Festival...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield police are on the scene after they confirmed a woman died after getting hit by a train Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened near the 11900 block of Chester Road off West Hundred Road at the railroad tracks around 8:30 p.m. on July 6.

Police said a woman was walking north on the tracks when she was struck by a train. Police are withholding her identity until next of kin is notified.

Officials also say this accident is not causing any road closures.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

