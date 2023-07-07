Brook Road Neighborhood Market Walmart to close July 28

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Customers who shop at the Neighborhood Market Walmart on Brook Road in Henrico will soon need to find another grocery store.

“After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close our Brook Road Neighborhood Market location at 5221 Brook Road, Richmond,” Director of Communications for Walmart in the North and East, Felicia McCranie, said.

McCranie confirmed that the Brook Road location will close its doors on July 28.

The pharmacy will also close on July 28 and will work with patients to transfer their prescriptions to another convenient location.

McCranie also said the store’s nearly 100 employees will be able to transfer to other nearby locations.

“Associates in this store will be paid until Oct. 6 unless they transfer to another store. After that date, if they do not transfer, eligible associates will receive severance,” McCranie said.

The Neighborhood Walmart opened back in 2015, aiming to give customers easy access to fresh produce, a full grocery department including a bakery and deli, a drive-through pharmacy, health and beauty supplies, select household items and a gas station.

