Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus

The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.(FDNY/Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.

FDNY says a Topview NYC double-decker tour bus crashed into an MTA bus on 1st Avenue and E. 23rd Street in Manhattan around 7 p.m.

Sources told WABC the MTA bus had the right of way when it passed through the intersection on 23rd Street. The tour bus reportedly ran the red light, hitting the MTA bus.

Eighteen people were taken to local hospitals and an additional 63 people were being evaluated at the scene. Firefighters said none of them had life-threatening injuries. Most were said to have suffered cuts, bruises and scrapes, with a few possible broken bones and head injuries.

Some passengers on the double-decker tour bus had to be removed through a window.

An FDNY spokesperson said the number of injured is expected to fluctuate.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says all northbound travel lanes are shut down, and it’s assisting with the road closure...
Tractor-trailer driver charged with reckless driving after deadly Stafford County crash
33-year-old Darrell Morton was found shot and killed at the Crater Square Apartments.
‘I heard a lot of gunshots’: Man found shot to death at Petersburg apartment complex
Multiple agencies found the man's body about 100-150 feet out from the shoreline.
19-year-old Henrico man dies after drowning at James City County beach
VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 South near Belvidere Street.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Richmond causes delays
A Glen Allen High School graduate is proud to be entering the next phase of life, fulfilling a...
‘Mom I did it!’: Henrico man overcomes tragedy, keeps promise to graduate high school

Latest News

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer's drug
Police say the incident happened at the railroad tracks at West Hundred Road near the Festival...
Chesterfield Police: Woman dies after getting hit by train
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks