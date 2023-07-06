Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Woman shares battle with bipolar disorder to help others

As the affiliate relations manager for NAMI Virginia, Shavonda Joyner hears about the mental health struggles Virginians face every day.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As the affiliate relations manager for NAMI Virginia, Shavonda Joyner hears about the mental health struggles Virginians face every day, but it wasn’t long ago that she felt lost too.

“I am diagnosed with bipolar disorder,” Joyner said. “I’m from a very small conservative area where these things aren’t really talked about. There’s a lot of stigma in rural communities.”

Although she may have looked okay on the outside, on the inside, she was battling her undiagnosed bipolar disorder.

“I felt so alone. I didn’t know where to turn,” Joyner said. “We have this preconceived notion of what mental illness looks like. I was [a] high achieving student. What did I have to be depressed about? But I still struggled.”

When Joyner was younger, no mental health resources were readily available to her.

“I really struggled with ‘I’m not crazy’ when I was younger right? Like, this is what crazy looks like,” she said. “I knew that I had to find resources elsewhere in the community.”

She eventually got the help she needed, and that’s why now, through her work with NAMI, she is sharing her own story.

“Mental illness doesn’t look a certain way. It doesn’t present itself a certain way,” Joyner said. “Just because someone is smiling, just because they are pushing through their day-to-day, doesn’t mean they are okay.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the national suicide at 988. If you are not in crisis but still struggling, call the Virginia Warm Line at 1-866-400-6428 (MHAV).

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven of the 11 men were arrested in Henrico County.
11 men charged with soliciting minors in Henrico
Officers were called to Raven Street near Oliver Hill Way for the report of a shooting just...
Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Richmond
VDOT says all northbound travel lanes are shut down, and it’s assisting with the road closure...
2 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stafford County
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Manhunt for escaped detainee continues in Caroline County

Latest News

Woman shares battle with bipolar disorder to help others
Managing Your Mental Health: Woman shares battle with bipolar disorder to help others
Managing Your Mental Health: Graduate keeps promise to his late mother
COVID vaccine booster
COVID-19 cases stable in Richmond area following summer holidays