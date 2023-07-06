Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Thursday, July 6, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • A new law is now in effect in Virginia that says schools have to notify parents within 24 hours if their child has been a part of an alleged bullying incident.
  • Petersburg Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen Wednesday, July 5.
  • A Henrico 19-year-old drowned in the James City County Beach over the weekend.
  • Today’s weather consists of humidity with afternoon storms. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

