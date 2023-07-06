Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday morning Earthquake confirmed in Carroll County

2.7 magnitude earthquake
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Hillsville, Va. (WWBT) - The United State Geological Service has confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near Hillsville, Virginia Thursday morning.

The USGS confirms a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near Hillsville, Virginia around 5:50 AM Thursday.
The USGS confirms a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near Hillsville, Virginia around 5:50 AM Thursday.(nbc12)

Dozens of reports from those who felt shaking have been sent to USGS.

The Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory recorded the shaking around 5:50 AM Thursday morning.

Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, Blacksburg, VA station captures shaking from Thursday morning's earthquake.
Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, Blacksburg, VA station captures shaking from Thursday morning's earthquake.(Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory)

With earthquakes of this magnitude, damage is usually minimal.

Did you feel it? Click here to report your experience to the USGS.

