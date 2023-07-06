Thursday morning Earthquake confirmed in Carroll County

Hillsville, Va. (WWBT) - The United State Geological Service has confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near Hillsville, Virginia Thursday morning.

The USGS confirms a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near Hillsville, Virginia around 5:50 AM Thursday. (nbc12)

Dozens of reports from those who felt shaking have been sent to USGS.

The Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory recorded the shaking around 5:50 AM Thursday morning.

Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, Blacksburg, VA station captures shaking from Thursday morning's earthquake. (Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory)

With earthquakes of this magnitude, damage is usually minimal.

