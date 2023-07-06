Thursday morning Earthquake confirmed in Carroll County
2.7 magnitude earthquake
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Hillsville, Va. (WWBT) - The United State Geological Service has confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near Hillsville, Virginia Thursday morning.
Dozens of reports from those who felt shaking have been sent to USGS.
The Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory recorded the shaking around 5:50 AM Thursday morning.
With earthquakes of this magnitude, damage is usually minimal.
