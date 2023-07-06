Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Humid with afternoon storms

Hot and humid with afternoon storms through early next week
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isolated showers this morning, better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s at the bay, 90s inland. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday Forecast: Another hot and humid day with a few storms