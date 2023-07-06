Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Robert De Niro’s grandson died of fentanyl overdose, says his mother

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Robert De Niro’s daughter said in a social media post her son’s death earlier this week was caused by pills laced with fentanyl.

Drena De Niro posted to Instagram on Monday saying her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, had died. In response to a comment asking how Rodriguez died, Drena De Niro said, “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.”

New York City Police told the Associated Press Rodriguez, 19, was found unconscious and unresponsive at an address on Wall Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rodriguez also had a few acting credits, with roles in 2005′s “The Collection,” and 2018′s “Cabaret Maxime” and “A Star Is Born,” all of which featured his mother.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says all northbound travel lanes are shut down, and it’s assisting with the road closure...
Tractor-trailer driver charged with reckless driving after deadly Stafford County crash
Multiple agencies found the man's body about 100-150 feet out from the shoreline.
19-year-old Henrico man dies after drowning at James City County beach
33-year-old Darrell Morton was found shot and killed at the Crater Square Apartments.
‘I heard a lot of gunshots’: Man found shot to death at Petersburg apartment complex
A Glen Allen High School graduate is proud to be entering the next phase of life, fulfilling a...
‘Mom I did it!’: Henrico man overcomes tragedy, keeps promise to graduate high school
Virginia Beach had just under 400 rescues all of last summer, and they’re seeing an increase in...
Virginia Beach: 200+ people rescued from ocean since Saturday

Latest News

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
Leqembi received full FDA approval on Thursday.
Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi granted full FDA approval
Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board petition and flyer.
Hanover residents want a say on who serves on the school board
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say