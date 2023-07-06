Primary results certified: Chase requests recount of absentee ballots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The state elections board certified the results of the June 20th primaries Wednesday evening, but one senator is still not conceding.

12th District Republican Senator Amanda Chase is still not conceding to Republican Glen Sturtevant, the GOP nominee, to take her seat. Chase now wants a hand recount of all absentee ballots, but the contest may not qualify.

Sturtevant won over Chase by two percentage points for a recount. State law says a less than one percent difference has to separate the two candidates.

Chase says in a statement the Virginia State Board of Elections had already certified the election results before Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

At this time, the Department of Elections has not commented.

