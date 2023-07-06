Lanes close on I-95 in Hanover after vehicle fire
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting two lane closures on I-95 in Hanover due to a vehicle fire.
VDOT says two northbound lanes on I-95 near SR-54 with approximately 4 miles of backups.
Drivers should look for alternate routes and expect delays.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.