Lanes close on I-95 in Hanover after vehicle fire

VDOT says two lanes on I-95 are closed after a vehicle fire.
VDOT says two lanes on I-95 are closed after a vehicle fire.(VDOT Richmond)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting two lane closures on I-95 in Hanover due to a vehicle fire.

VDOT says two northbound lanes on I-95 near SR-54 with approximately 4 miles of backups.

Drivers should look for alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

Several crashes reported throughout Central Va.