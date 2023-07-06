Lanes close on I-95 in Hanover after vehicle fire

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting two lane closures on I-95 in Hanover due to a vehicle fire.

VDOT says two northbound lanes on I-95 near SR-54 with approximately 4 miles of backups.

Drivers should look for alternate routes and expect delays.

2 NB travel lanes on I-95 are closed near SR-54 at mile marker 92.2 due to a vehicle fire.



There are currently 4 mi of backups. Seek alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

