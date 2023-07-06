‘I heard a lot of gunshots’: Man found shot to death at Petersburg apartment complex

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Early Thursday morning, Petersburg Police rushed to the scene of a deadly shooting at the Crater Square Apartments along South Crater Road.

A woman, who lives nearby and wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, woke up to the sound of gunfire.

“I heard a lot of gunshots, and I thought it was fireworks,” said the resident. “I got up to look out the window, and it started hearing more gunshots.”

The woman heard about 100 gunshots go off and saw officers rush to the apartment complex.

“It was a lot of them, and the police were all coming down the road, and I knew it was something serious,” said the woman. “When they started to put the tape up, I knew something had happened.”

Just before 2 a.m., officers got a report about gunfire at the Crater Square Apartments. The Petersburg Police Department found 33-year-old Darrell Morton, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Something like this has never happened so close to me,” said the woman. “I just pray for the families.”

For hours, investigators collected evidence to piece together what led up to the gunfire.

Dozens of evidence markers were also seen in the parking lot of the apartment complex as part of the investigation.

Off camera, one apartment complex resident told NBC12 they don’t feel safe after this shooting.

Details are still limited in the case, including information about a potential suspect and motive.

“At this time, we do not have an update on suspects, and we do not have an update on motive as well,” said Kemi Okeowo, a spokesperson for the Petersburg Police Department.

This deadly shooting marks the 10th homicide in Petersburg this year.

Okeowo is urging people with information about this deadly shooting to come forward.

“In the summer, and it’s not just in Petersburg, but just localities in general. In the summer, we do see an uptick in crime. That’s not a good thing, but it is a fact,” said Okeowo. “We’re asking for the public’s assistance. This is not just our community, but their community as well.”

This case comes nearly one week after a person was shot and taken to the hospital following a shooting at a McDonald’s location down the road from the Crater Square Apartments.

“I think something needs to be done about the gun violence in Petersburg,” said the woman. “Every day, you hear of a shooting, of a child or somebody getting shot, and I think they need more patrols in the area.”

Okeowo also said Petersburg Police has initiatives and partnerships with law enforcement in surrounding localities to “ensure we’re keeping a watchful eye on our community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

