Hanover residents want a say on who serves on the school board

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Some Hanover residents are asking for a say when it comes to who serves on the county’s school board and how they get that role.

Currently, it is one of only a few divisions across Virginia where members are appointed.

Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board wants to change how school board members are chosen in the county.

The board’s petition is less than 1,000 signatures away from its big deadline in mid-July. The group needs around 8,600 signatures before then for its referendum to be on the ballot in the November elections. It aims to get that by July 10, so it can have a week or so to ensure all of its signatures are valid, registered voters.

To achieve this, they host signing events most days to try and reach their goal. When people sign, they are not voting on the matter just yet. It’s just to get the question on the ballot.

The group wants people to choose whether school board members are elected by residents or appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Residents want a say in who is making decisions impacting students and teachers.

“This really should be an issue decided by the voters,” volunteer Suzie Lee said. “We believe in helping educate everybody on the difference between the two systems and letting people choose to have more of a say with their voice and their vote.”

Lee says much of the petitioning work has been about educating residents about the current process.

“There are some folks that are opposing this, trying to get this on the measure, stating that the school board might raise taxes, but our school board has no taxing power. From what I understand, all of our taxing power is the Board of Supervisors,” Lee said.

It’s the second year the nonpartisan group of more than 100 residents has tried to bring this change through a petition.

In the last few years, Hanover’s school board came under fire over transgender policies, changing school names and removing “sexually explicit materials” from schools.

“With some of the recent policies they’ve passed, such as the library materials, when there was a lot of outspoken lots of parents coming out, other community members against the new policy, and asking for common sense revisions to it asking for more clarity, and we felt like none of us were heard, heard or listened to,” Lee said.

Even if the necessary number of signatures is reached, that does not mean school board members will be voted in immediately.

“It does take some time. It’s not going to happen overnight. It goes to the board of supervisors to put in an ordinance. So it could take a year or two before we are voting in school members,” Lee said.

We reached out to Hanover County Public Schools, who did not take a position on the matter and pointed us to the Board of Supervisors since they are the ones who currently appoint school board members.

In a statement, the county says:

“One of the greatest strengths of our community lies in our commitment to the democratic process. Hanover County citizens have the right to weigh in on this important issue. If they bring it to the ballot, the will of our residents will be heard.”

