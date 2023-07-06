Former Richmond Comedy Club to relaunch as a ‘Casino Bar’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It’s a hot-button word around Richmond. A casino bar is about to open on East Grace Street, bringing new life to a former comedy club.

But with all the talk about casinos, you may have questions about how it works.

Sandman Comedy Club will soon become Sandman Casino Bar. The name ‘casino’ has raised some red flags for residents about the legality of this new business, but the owner tells NBC12 everything is by the book.

“It’s kind of like Steven Tyler once said, he’s like, ‘it’s that, but it ain’t that.’ We went with casino with the name because it’s a highly searched name, and we do have casino-like things in here,” owner Michael Sands said.

Sands recently closed his Sandman Comedy Club in downtown Richmond, and he said it just wasn’t attracting customers. He hopes transforming it into a casino bar will.

“There will be the slot games and the skilled games that are allowed in Virginia. Keno is through the Virginia lottery, so that’s legal,” Sands said. “The Texas Hold ‘Em buy-in tournaments that we are doing are legal through the charity gaming division in Virginia, so a percentage of everything we make will go toward a charity.”

Skill games are legal, but launching a traditional casino with games of chance is more complicated.

“Obviously, we can’t do Blackjack and can’t do craps, and we can’t do roulette and things like that because that is legalized gambling, which the state has approved for casinos to come into the state to do it,” Sands said. “But nobody else at this point can do it, so we’re not ‘that kind’ of a casino.”

Sands said while he knows there’s a lot of talk around his new concept, that’s the goal. While you can gamble at 18 because he will be selling food and alcohol, he said he plans on keeping the age limit 21 and up.

As for the laughs, he said there will be no more comedy, but you can make your own fun.

“Come and have fun. It’s going to be safe,” Sands said. “It’s going to be fun, and you won’t have to worry about getting in trouble. I don’t want to get in trouble. I don’t want to lose my license or business.”

NBC12 contacted Richmond and the state for comment, but we have not heard back yet.

Sands said he hopes to open the casino bar next month, but now he’s still waiting for a license for some of the games.

