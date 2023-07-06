Do you remember Zoorama?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Decades ago along Route 11, there was a roadside attraction that brought in people from all over to see animals from all over the world in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley. Zoorama was a place that many people might not remember, but was described as a “hands on adventure that was full of joy and learning for young people and families.”

Zoorama opened in the late 1950′s, advertising that people could see over 200 animals from five continents. The zoo was built just south of New Market, and reportedly drew in thousands of visitors each year.

“They had things like water buffalo, zebras, and hippopotamuses, including one on loan from the Smithsonian.” Dave Yutzy, of Court Manor Venue said. “We’ve also heard stories that they had lions there.”

Yutzy and his wife own Court Manor, which sits across from where Zoorama was, and they also own the land where Zoorama once stood.

Zoorama didn’t just have animals, it also had rides, a gift shop, and a train people could ride around the peanut-shaped track.

“I loved the train because I don’t think I had ever been on a ride like that before.” said Diane Haworth, who’s father was one of the investors in Zoorama. “I would often get to sit up front with the engineer, and I didn’t realize it was because my dad was part owner, I thought I was just a special little girl!”

Haworth was very young when Zoorama was open, but says she has vivid memories of the zoo. She loved riding the train with her dad, petting the deer in the petting zoo, and seeing animals that she had never seen before.

Her dad became an investor in Zoorama because he had an interest in livestock and how to manage, buy, and sell livestock, Haworth said. “He was a smart businessman, and he loved the Valley.” Haworth remembered.

Haworth said her dad loved New Market, the people, and this was a great way to bring his family, career, and interests together in a family setting. Zoorama was built as a place for families to visit and have a great time together.

Those happy times wouldn’t last forever though. When Interstate 81 was announced most places didn’t know how it would affect their businesses on Route 11, and many places, including Zoorama, wouldn’t make it after people began driving on the highway.

“I remember my dad being on the phone on weekends and late at night trying to find homes for the animals.” Haworth said. “Even after Zoorama closed, we still had to take care of the animals until we found homes for everybody.”

Haworth said those were very tense conversations, and that years later no one in her family could say the name “Zoorama” because it was such a touchy subject. Zoorama was only open for a few years, but it has remained in the hearts and minds of people in the area for decades.

“The people that remember Zoorama talk about being there on field trips.” Dave Yutzy says with a smile. “I think Zoorama was exceptionally enjoyed during its short run.”

Yutzy told WHSV that people still talk about the animals, the fun rides, and of course, the train that went around the park.

Even though only a few buildings remain from Zoorama, people are still working to keep its memory alive. The Farm at Court Manor, which is also run by Dave Yutzy, pays tribute to Zoorama in several ways. They have a petting zoo where kids can get up close and see farm animals and other animals they might not see everyday. They also cut designs into a field in various shapes and words. In the past two of those have included a massive zebra head, and the word ‘Zoorama’ cut into the field.

“We’d like to inspire the spirit of Zoorama.” Yutzy said.

Haworth and Yutzy both agree that it’s important to remember places like Zoorama, and they enjoy people sharing their stories with them. Every town has a Zoorama, and it’s important to keep those memories alive before, like the businesses, they’re gone forever.

“For me, Zoorama was magical.” Haworth said.

Diane Haworth has a blog post where she shares photos from Zoorama, and talks about her memories from visiting there with her family and how much it means to her.

