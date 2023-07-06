Your Money with Carlson Financial
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.(Kristie Lloyd Photography/Williamson Medical Center)
By Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A baby in Tennessee is getting recognition for coming into the world with a bang, just in time for Independence Day.

The child was born this week at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin and weighed an impressive 13.2 pounds.

Congratulations to the mother and hats off to the staff at Williamson Medical Center’s OB, NICU, and maternity departments.

According to Guinness World Records, Anna “Babe” Bates was the heaviest baby born in the United States. She was born in Ohio at 22 lbs. on Jan. 19, 1879.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

