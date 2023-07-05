Wednesday Forecast: Another hot and humid day with a few afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers and storms pop up again today with a daily storm chance through the weekend.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

