Wednesday Forecast: Another hot and humid day with a few afternoon storms

Typical summer pattern holds through the weekend
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers and storms pop up again today with a daily storm chance through the weekend.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Typical heat and humidity with a few PM storms Wednesday

