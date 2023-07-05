Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened in Henrico Tuesday night.
- An escaped detainee in Caroline County is still on the run.
- Nine people were shot and wounded, including two juveniles, early Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
- Hundreds of people in Virginia Beach had to be rescued due to strong rip currents.
- Today’s weather will be hot and humid, with another chance for showers and storms. Full forecast >
Today's top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story
