Thousands head out to Dogwood Dell to enjoy Fourth of July celebration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands went to Richmond’s Dogwood Dell to enjoy Tuesday night’s Fourth of July celebration.

It was another year of bright lights, music and loud explosions that made a perfect summer evening at Dogwood Dell.

”You got here people chilling with people you seen before and in different neighborhoods come out here to socialize, and you just mingle,” said Nasir White, who was celebrating with his family. “You have a good time.”

The atmosphere still brings out new faces yearly, including long-time Richmonder David Burch and his family.

“Usually, my daughter and I raft the river on the 4th of July, and we stop at a little island in the river, and we sit and watch these fireworks,” Burch said. “She worked today, so we thought, oh, we’ll just come here and see the fireworks from this view.”

A year after Richmond’s former chief of police claimed the event was the center of a mass shooting plot but was never proven, the current chief said they were not holding back on making sure everyone feels safe.

”Obviously, we’re going to be out here in force. It’s all hands on deck. I’m going to be out here tonight along with the rest of the command staff and all of our officers. We’re going to be highly visible,” Chief Rick Edwards said. “You will see a lot of police officers, and you will see a lot of public safety officials with us tonight to keep everyone safe and to let people know we’re going to do our best to make sure tonight goes smoothly.”

Most families said they felt that presence on Tuesday night.

“Like they said, I’m not sure they ever figured out that this was really the target of the people, and there seems to be plenty of police around,” Burch said.

Others said they could not let what may or may not have happened last year from enjoying this year’s fireworks.

”As far as going back out to the event again, you can’t live in fear,” White said. “You have to be protected, pray over situations, and keep moving forward.”

