‘Tennis Under the Lights’ back in full swing after pandemic hiatus

The event started back in 2019 as part of the renaming celebration for Arthur Ashe Boulevard
This summer, “Tennis Under the Lights” is back in full swing at the tennis courts in Byrd Park.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This summer, “Tennis Under the Lights” is back in full swing at the tennis courts in Byrd Park.

The event started in 2019 as part of the renaming celebration for Arthur Ashe Boulevard. However, the event was canceled for the next three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It really gave us time to regroup and to really focus on what we can do next,” said David Harris, one of the organizers of the event.

In the three-night series, Harris said there is a clinic where players can sharpen their skills and time for tournaments.

“It’s free to those who sign up, and it’s like a round robin, four, five-game sets so that everyone gets an opportunity to play three times,” Harris said. “It’s something we want to grow and make bigger and give that experience amateurly or for fun.”

Harris, who is also Arthur Ashe’s nephew, said “Tennis Under the Lights” gives them a chance to give back to the community.

“Tennis is a great sport for youth to learn how to play, and that way they can apply that to their daily life, the lessons that we learned learning how to play tennis; I know it helped me a great deal,” Harris said.

Proceeds benefit junior and adult tennis development through non-profits of The Richmond Tennis Association and Metro Richmond Tennis Club.

The next two nights for “Tennis Under the Lights” will be held on July 13 and Aug. 10. For more details about the event, click here.

