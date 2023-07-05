Richmond-based company provides active shooter training as mass shootings increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, the Fourth of July holiday weekend was a violent one, marred by at least 17 mass shootings, including a string of deadly incidents that left as many as 18 people dead.

As we continue to see gun violence surge across the nation and here at home, you may be wondering how to best protect yourself and your loved ones if the unthinkable happens.

Veteran Clifford Lent brought his active shooter training business, M7 Solutions, to Richmond to help prevent tragedies like these.

Lent says this recent surge in mass shootings has led to increased anxiety and now people want to know what to do if a crisis occurs.

His active shooter trainings give families, schools, and businesses a course of action that could save lives.

“There’s a general sense of anxiety when you see shooting after shooting after shooting,” Lent said. “A lot of places that I go are woefully unprepared and they simply rely on a basic terminology of run, hide, fight and we have our fire emergency plan. Those days are over.”

Lent sounded the alarm, saying many of us need to develop better emergency response measures when it comes to these tragedies as many plans are outdated.

“I learned this from listening to survivors of these incidents. Over and over again, they talk about things that they wish they had done,” he said.

Lent is no stranger to violence. He saw it firsthand during Operation Desert Storm in the Middle East and here at home as a detective.

“Whether it’s a van into a crowd, whether it’s a mass shooting, whether it’s an unexpected explosion, having that plan in advance will be critical to saving people’s lives,” Lent said.

Lent says he taught many of these tips to his own children and urges parents to also have those tough conversations.

“We never talk about guns. We don’t talk about the violence,” he said. “We just simply say ‘if there’s an emergency here today, what do we do?’”

Some of the most important practices he teaches is how to navigate through a panicked crowd or what to do if you are in a large common space like a church, gym, auditorium, or movie theater.

He created a list of lockdown tips to help teachers and students as well.

“Kids need to know that line-of-sight is incredibly important. They need to know how to open a window, how to use a fire extinguisher,” he said. “We’ve seen it time and time again of people that were trained, that utilized that training and they felt more secure and they survived an incident.”

M7 Solutions also shares some resources for preventing violence and identifying potential threats.

