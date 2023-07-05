Your Money with Carlson Financial
Manhunt for escaped detainee continues in Caroline County

Deputies believe Zeldon-Hernandez poses no threat to the community.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - An escaped detainee in Caroline County is still on the run.

According to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Zeldon-Hernandez escaped from the Caroline County Detention Facility on Sunday evening.

Deputies believe Zeldon-Hernandez may be contained in the area of Fort A.P. Hill.

Deputies also say they believe he doesn’t pose a threat to the community.

