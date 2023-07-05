Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Man wins almost $400,000 in lottery a day after getting engaged

A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.(Iowa Lottery)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa won nearly $400,000 one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller popped the question to his girlfriend on June 22. The next day, he bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game at a Casey’s in Cascade.

Miller said the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven of the 11 men were arrested in Henrico County.
11 men charged with soliciting minors in Henrico
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm for all of central and southern Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm
Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess how much hospital bills are.
New state law requires hospitals to post prices online
Officers were called to Raven Street near Oliver Hill Way for the report of a shooting just...
Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Richmond
Central Virginians will have many opportunities to get out and celebrate the nation's birthday.
Here’s what to do on Independence Day in Central Virginia

Latest News

Woman killed and others injured in fireworks accident in Michigan
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, celebrates Fourth at White House with service members
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated...
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July, but some events delayed