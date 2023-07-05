Man arrested for firing gun on July 4 in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested after being accused of firing a gun into the air on July 4.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Colonial Heights Police were approached by a citizen about a subject who had discharged a firearm.

Units responded to the 600 block of Southpark Boulevard and contacted the witness. When officers arrived on the scene, they found approximately six shell casings in the parking lot of a business.

Witnesses alleged that the male suspect, identified as 59-year-old Garryl L. Crawley of Charles City County, pulled out a handgun and began shooting into the air.

Police say that Crawley was located and found to be intoxicated. He was also in the company of three juveniles, ages 6 months, 1 year and 3 years old. The juveniles were released to family members that were at the scene.

Crawley was arrested and charged with three counts of felony child endangerment, one count of misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm, misdemeanor discharging a firearm in a public place and drunk in public. He is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Additional charges may be pending. Crawley’s pretrial court date is July 5, and he also has a court date scheduled for July 27 in Juvenile Domestic Relations Court.

If you have information about this incident and want to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department, please call 804-520-9300, option #7 and leave a message for Officer T.E. Bennett.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.