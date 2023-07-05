Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Man arrested for firing gun on July 4 in Colonial Heights

A man has been arrested after being accused of discharging a firearm into the air on July 4.
A man has been arrested after being accused of discharging a firearm into the air on July 4.(MGN)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested after being accused of firing a gun into the air on July 4.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Colonial Heights Police were approached by a citizen about a subject who had discharged a firearm.

Units responded to the 600 block of Southpark Boulevard and contacted the witness. When officers arrived on the scene, they found approximately six shell casings in the parking lot of a business.

Witnesses alleged that the male suspect, identified as 59-year-old Garryl L. Crawley of Charles City County, pulled out a handgun and began shooting into the air.

Police say that Crawley was located and found to be intoxicated. He was also in the company of three juveniles, ages 6 months, 1 year and 3 years old. The juveniles were released to family members that were at the scene.

Crawley was arrested and charged with three counts of felony child endangerment, one count of misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm, misdemeanor discharging a firearm in a public place and drunk in public. He is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Additional charges may be pending. Crawley’s pretrial court date is July 5, and he also has a court date scheduled for July 27 in Juvenile Domestic Relations Court.

If you have information about this incident and want to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department, please call 804-520-9300, option #7 and leave a message for Officer T.E. Bennett.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven of the 11 men were arrested in Henrico County.
11 men charged with soliciting minors in Henrico
Officers were called to Raven Street near Oliver Hill Way for the report of a shooting just...
Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Richmond
VDOT says all northbound travel lanes are shut down, and it’s assisting with the road closure...
2 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stafford County
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Central Virginians will have many opportunities to get out and celebrate the nation's birthday.
Here’s what to do on Independence Day in Central Virginia

Latest News

Multiple agencies found the man's body about 100-150 feet out from the shoreline.
19-year-old Henrico man dies after drowning at James City County beach
19-year-old Henrico man dies after drowning at James City County beach
Andrew Cothern recounts his time as a music journalist in Richmond's music scene in his book...
Local author recieves national recognition for book on Richmond music scene
A Glen Allen High School graduate is proud to be entering the next phase of life, fulfilling a...
‘Mom I did it!’: Henrico man overcomes tragedy, keeps promise to graduate high school