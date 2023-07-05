Local author recieves national recognition for book on Richmond music scene

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Writer and author Andrew Cothern, better known in Richmond music circles as RVA Playlist, receives national recognition for his first book, “RVA Playlist: Stories from the Richmond, Virginia Music Scene.”

Cothern received the 2023 National Indie Excellence® Awards’ prestigious Juror’s Choice Award. He also received Finalist in the Music category.

He also received the Silver Medal in the Regional Non-Fiction (Mid-Atlantic) category in the Independent Publisher Book Awards for RVA Playlist. The Independent Publisher Book Awards (the “IPPYs”) launched in 1996 and are designed to bring increased recognition to the unsung titles published by independent authors and publishers.

Released in Nov. 2022, “RVA Playlist: Stories from the Richmond, Virginia Music Scene” shares more than 30 stories of Cothern’s life, documenting Richmond’s vibrant music scene as a music journalist from 2006 to 2016. Some highlights include him calling six bands by the wrong name in an interview, trying to figure out why live music shows never start on time, the beginnings of the MashUp web video series, the spectacle of the Friday Cheers summer concerts and throwing multiple local music showcase events.

Cothern has been a music journalist, blogger and supporter of Richmond music for nearly two decades.

He is best known for his music blog RVA Playlist, created in 2010 to highlight the city’s overlooked and often underappreciated local music scene and the major artists that come through the area. Cothern has written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Richmond.com, Style Weekly, River City Rapids, RVANews and has been a guest on 12 About Town.

“RVA Playlist: Stories from the Richmond, Virginia Music Scene” is available at Shelf Life Books and online.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.