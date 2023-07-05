Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Culpeper Sheriff accused of accepting bribes says he’s still in charge

Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)(WDBJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - People are now speaking out after Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins was indicted on federal charges.

The indictment alleges Jenkins accepted over $72,000 in cash and campaign contribution bribes since April of 2019 from at least eight people, including two undercover agents.

In return, Jenkins appointed each of the bribe payors as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law-enforcement position, and issued them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards.

According to NBC4, the former Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins says he is deeply disturbed by the charges.

Sheriff Jenkins will have his trial this September.

He says he is still running for re-election in November.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven of the 11 men were arrested in Henrico County.
11 men charged with soliciting minors in Henrico
Officers were called to Raven Street near Oliver Hill Way for the report of a shooting just...
Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Richmond
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Central Virginians will have many opportunities to get out and celebrate the nation's birthday.
Here’s what to do on Independence Day in Central Virginia
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Typical heat and humidity with a few PM storms Wednesday

Latest News

Culpeper Sheriff accused of accepting bribes says he’s still in charge
VDOT says all northbound travel lanes are shut down, and it’s assisting with the road closure...
2 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stafford County
Petersburg Schools offering up to $5K bonuses for new teachers
Newport News School Board to keep all documents private in Richneck case