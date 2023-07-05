Culpeper Sheriff accused of accepting bribes says he’s still in charge

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - People are now speaking out after Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins was indicted on federal charges.

The indictment alleges Jenkins accepted over $72,000 in cash and campaign contribution bribes since April of 2019 from at least eight people, including two undercover agents.

In return, Jenkins appointed each of the bribe payors as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law-enforcement position, and issued them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards.

According to NBC4, the former Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins says he is deeply disturbed by the charges.

Sheriff Jenkins will have his trial this September.

He says he is still running for re-election in November.

