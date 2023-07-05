Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stafford County

VDOT says all northbound travel lanes are shut down, and it’s assisting with the road closure and detour.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead, and one person is injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 5:00 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 North in Stafford County.

VDOT says all northbound travel lanes are shut down, and it’s assisting with the road closure and detour.

