19-year-old Henrico man dies after drowning at James City County beach

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A 19-year-old from Henrico died Sunday while swimming with family at James City County beach.

Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to College Creek Beach on July 2, around 5 p.m., for an open-water rescue/drowning incident.

A spokesperson with the county says the victim was stated to be swimming with family in the area when he went underwater and never came back up.

After an extensive multi-agency search, the man’s body was found around 100-150 yards from the shoreline, about 15 feet deep, around 8:30 p.m.

He was later identified as Otoniel Marroquin from Henrico County.

