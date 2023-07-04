Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Richmond.
- Virginia State Police are ramping up patrols for the 4th of July.
- Police are investigating what led to a deadly mass shooting in Philidelphia Monday night.
- Today’s weather consists of heat and humidity, with a chance for evening storms. Full forecast >
