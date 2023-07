CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In commemoration of Independence Day, Sheetz dropped gas prices down.

For Tuesday, July 4, gas is $1.77 at all locations.

The CEO of Sheetz says this is a way to keep a little more change in your wallet while traveling for the holiday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.