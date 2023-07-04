Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Richmond
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Monday night.
Officers were called to Raven Street near Oliver Hill Way for the report of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a car that had gone off the road and into the woods at Raven and Ford Streets.
They also found a man who had been shot to death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
