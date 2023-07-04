Non-profit Mural MOBB repainting Richmond while helping teens become artists

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since 2021, Mural MOBB has been an artistic force set on improving the Richmond community, with four murals spread out across the city.

”To help them with their individual talents and to then come together as a collective. You get a masterpiece, “said Jermaine O’Neil, President of Mural MOBB.

One of Mural MOBB’s missions is to help the younger generations express themselves creatively.

”We just try to come up with extravagant ideas and out-of-the-box ideas and just show, hey, we did this. We want to inspire people to be a part of what we create,“ said Jamel Walker, co-coordinator for Mural MOBB.

From the group’s new Arthur Ashe mural made out of tennis balls to one of its first, the Michael Jordan mural taking over Battery Park’s basketball court.

Mural MOBB finds teens interested in art, partners them with local artists and businesses and then pays them to work on projects.

Yewande Lewis, Jermaine O’Neil and Jamel Walker started the non-profit determined to use art to fight the problems plaguing their community.

The “MOBB” in Mural MOBB stands for “making our buildings better.”

”Yeah, we’re Mural MOBB, but we have worked on creating different types of art,“ said Yewande Lewis, coordinator for Mural MOBB.

They also offer other art classes to young people across the city- like photography and airbrushing. They want to be a resource to the community, one art form at a time.

Jordan Felder, one of the MOBB’s artists, sees this as a way to inspire people in our community.

”I’m a resident of Northside, and I feel like kids who live around this area can see that and be like, I can do that too,“ said Felder.

Jordan has been a part of the organization since it started working on all four murals. She’s excited to be a part of Richmond’s history and sees art as the perfect outlet.

“I feel like art affects young people by giving them an outlet, like being able to express how they truly feel and all of their emotions,” said Feder. “I feel positive emotions. I am really happy I am able to be a part of Richmond history by painting these murals. In like 10, 20, 30 years from now, people will see these murals and be like, ‘Oh, who painted them?’ and find out that I helped,” said Felder.

The Mural MOBB plans to unveil its next work in August.

