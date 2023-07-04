How to keep your kids hydrated in the summer heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -When it’s hot and humid, you probably already know to drink lots of water and stay hydrated. It’s essential to ensure your kids do the same, especially if they run outside this summer.

The Henrico Fire Department recommends what staff call “pre-hydrating,” which means fueling up on fluids before you head out.

Though Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds says, that doesn’t mean you have just to drink glasses of water. He says some food items can add up to a glass of water, and getting those fluids in is important, no matter what form.

Reynolds recommends getting your kids to eat things like watermelon, popsicles or even Jell-O to aid in hydration, as these foods have high water levels that count towards your daily total.

These tips are crucial, especially in the summer, as kids fall behind in hydration.

“The smaller kids, you know, toddlers, infants, small kids, they do not have the volume inside of their body to keep sweating the same amount that we’re gonna do,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says it’s important for parents to feed their children water-heavy foods before they go outside, especially if they will be gone for a while. It’s part of planning that Reynolds says parents must factor into their summer plans.

“It’s kind of crude, but it’s all about the pee factor,” Reynolds said. “You want to make sure that as the day goes along, you’re doing that several times a day. If they go out for hours, and they’re not doing that, that means they’re way behind, and they need to have more fluids inside of them.”

Reynolds says with this time of year, Henrico fire is starting to see an uptick in calls because of the weather. It also leads to medical emergencies like heat stroke, which happens to kids. Often, heat-related illnesses can come on quicker in children than adults.

“That’s where you actually stopped sweating. Your body has stopped doing that. It can no longer cool itself,” Reynolds said. “And this can be a life-threatening event. They tend to be cherry red, and you know, you’re gonna notice them. So, you know, kids are not always good at vocalizing that to you.”

The first thing to look for is signs of heat exhaustion, which include dizziness, nausea, and profuse sweating.

“They’re not always good at telling you that they’ve fallen behind and maybe they’re starting to get sick and starting to have some of those symptoms. That’s why you got to really keep an eye on them,” Reynolds said.

These tips can be applied all summer long and will be especially important as it starts to feel like triple digits outside.

If you can’t get your kids to drink water, eating food with those high water levels will help.

Reynolds also recommends Pedialyte or Pedialyte popsicles as a form of hydration. He says items fluids high in caffeine will not be as helpful.

