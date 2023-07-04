Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Fourth of July Forecast: Typical heat and humidity with a few isolated storms

Summer pattern locked in place all week
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid 4th of July with only an isolated PM storm possible. Most of us stay dry.

Independence Day: Partly sunny, humid and hot. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. An isolated evening shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered late-day showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm for all of central and southern Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm
Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess how much hospital bills are.
New state law requires hospitals to post prices online
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Man found shot to death inside Richmond apartment
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home

Latest News

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
Forecast: Hot and humid 4th of July
As the temperatures rise, so do the chances of experiencing heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke: Do you know the difference?
Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm