Fourth of July Forecast: Typical heat and humidity with a few isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid 4th of July with only an isolated PM storm possible. Most of us stay dry.

Independence Day: Partly sunny, humid and hot. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. An isolated evening shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered late-day showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

