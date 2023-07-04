Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies

Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.(Union20 / Wikipedia via MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When it comes to holograms, it’s a hard no for Dolly Parton.

During a press event for her upcoming album “Rockstar” -- the legendary country singer was asked about the idea of a digital hologram being used in her place after she dies.

The 77-year-old reportedly said the body of work she already has here on Earth will suffice.

In recent years, holograms have been used for performances by iconic artists like the late Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm for all of central and southern Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm
Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess how much hospital bills are.
New state law requires hospitals to post prices online
Central Virginians will have many opportunities to get out and celebrate the nation's birthday.
Here’s what to do on Independence Day in Central Virginia
Seven of the 11 men were arrested in Henrico County.
11 men charged with soliciting minors in Henrico
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Man found shot to death inside Richmond apartment

Latest News

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
(FILE)
Sheetz lowers price at the pump for July 4
LIVE: Biden to address NEA