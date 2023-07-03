Your Money with Carlson Financial
Widow demands justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting at Walmart

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Questions remain one month later on the police handling of the officer-involved shooting in the Burgess Road Walmart. The Mills Family ask why police felt three shots were necessary, and what shooting to kill achieves.

35-year-old suspect Brandon Mills had schizophrenia but his widow, Amber, said there is more to his mental health history.

“He served 12 years in prison, six of it was straight solitude, which I have done research could cause the schizophrenia to flare up. I talk to his uncle — Brandon also suffered from three severe concussions as a child which caused some brain problems,” Mills said.

Amber had to explain what happened to Brandon to his family members, including their five kids, along with nieces and nephews. She said of them are younger than 16 years old, and were impacted the most.

“Our three year-old does not sleep at night. The nights in the mornings are worse for him. I had to put him in counseling for all of this because he’s having a really hard time understanding,” Mills said.

Amber confirms that her husband was getting treatment for his schizophrenia and other trauma-induced conditions.

The news of the incident was also forwarded to Brandon’s parents in North Carolina, along with his brother who is incarcerated. Mills expresses that this should never be heard over the phone.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy who opened fire on Brandon Mills on June 4 is not facing any charges. At the end of the day, none of Brandon’s loved ones feel deadly force was the answer to de-escalate the situation.

“From what I’ve learned, Harrisonburg does have a crisis team. Why weren’t they called in to say all right. How can we better help him so that this does not in badly,” Mills said.

What Amber wants for everyone is awareness and empathy for people who are dealing with mental health issues.

“Medicine doesn’t always work and instead of yelling and screaming at someone that you can see is mentally not okay. Sit down and think, if this is one of my family members, how would I handle the situation because you’re sure you’re not gonna kill him,” Mills said.

Harrisonburg Police Department said every officer on duty has to complete crisis intervention training within their first year, as part of their principles. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office state its crisis intervention team is in place and active for years.

Amber is asking for better tactics so what her family is going through does not happen to anyone else.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

