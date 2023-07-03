Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Monday, July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the hottest day of the year and a chance for a strong to a severe storm late in the day. Full forecast >
- An investigation is underway after a mass shooting in Baltimore left two people dead and dozens injured early Sunday morning.
- A Henrico teen will be laid to rest today after being shot dead inside his home nearly two weeks ago. The teen is the fourth juvenile to be shot in East Henrico over the span of a month.
- New utility rates in Richmond are now in effect. Changes to natural gas, water, wastewater and stormwater rates could cost around nine dollars more each month.
- Over the next couple of days, there are dozens of events where you can catch fireworks for July 4.
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.