Richmond opening cooling station at City Hall ahead 4th of July

The station will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and seating will be arranged for appropriate social distancing.(WWBT)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the heat in Richmond continues, the City of Richmond will operate a cooling station Tuesday, July 4, at City Hall.

The station will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and seating will be arranged for appropriate social distancing. Pets will not be permitted unless they are service animals.

The city also reminds residents that Richmond Public Libraries are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as another option for cooling down.

Here is a list of library branches in Richmond:

  • Main Library: 101 E. Franklin Street
  • Belmont: 3100 Ellwood Avenue
  • Broad Rock: 4820 Old Warwick Road
  • East End: 1200 N. 25th Street
  • Ginter Park: 1200 Westbrook Avenue
  • Hull Street: 1400 Hull Street
  • North Avenue: 2901 North Avenue
  • West End: 5420 Patterson Avenue
  • Westover Hills: 1408 Westover Hills Boulevard

For more information regarding cooling assistance services, contact the Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046. Elderly residents with cooling-related issues should call Adult Services at (804) 646-7367. In the event of a heat-related emergency, call 911.

